topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
UTTARAKHAND

Uttarakhand: 11 killed, 3 injured as passenger vehicle falls in deep gorge in Chamoli district

The vehicle is said to have been overloaded with some occupants also sitting on its roof

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 09:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Uttarakhand: 11 killed, 3 injured as passenger vehicle falls in deep gorge in Chamoli district

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a passenger vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, November 18, 2022, which has claimed eleven lives so far, injuring three. According to the police reports, 16 passengers were on board when the incident took place at around 4 PM at Urgam in Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chmaoli district. 

The passengers, boarded in Tata Sumo, were on their way to Palla Jakhol village from Joshimath when the accident occurred, the State Emergency Operation Centre in Dehradun said. Two of the occupants jumped out of the vehicle in the nick of time, the SP said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway. The gorge is around 300 metres deep and reaching the spot where the remains of the vehicle are lying is difficult, an eyewitness told PTI over the phone. The vehicle is said to have been overloaded with some occupants also sitting on its roof.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex gratia of ₹ 2 lakh each to the next of those killed.

He spoke to the District Magistrate of Chamoli Himanshu Khurana over the phone and asked him to expedite the rescue efforts. Dhami also asked the DM to ensure that free medical treatment is provided to the injured.

Live Tv

UttarakhandChamoli districtaccidentUttarakhand accidentvehicle falls in deep gorge

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
DNA Video
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
DNA Video
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites