Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022

Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022: Ten hours meeting for Congress committee, decision on 50 seats today

The Congress Screening Committee meeting, which got over at 11.15 pm yesterday, was attended by Harish Rawat, among others

New Delhi: The Congress Screening Committee held deliberations on candidates for 50 constituencies in Uttarakhand Assembly elections in its nearly 10-hour long meeting on Thursday. However, the final decision regarding the candidates for these seats will be taken on Friday (January 14). The meeting lasted for 10 hours and concluded at 11.15 pm on January 13.

After the meeting concluded at 11.15 pm, former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said, "We have reached a mutual understanding for around 50 seats. We will take the final decision tomorrow. CEC meeting may be on Saturday."

Besides Harish Rawat, screening committee meeting chairman Avinash Pande, PCC chief Ganesh Godiyal were present in the meeting.When asked if he would contest the Uttarakhand assembly election, Rawat said the party will take a decision.

"After the first screening meeting, the reaction which we received we have evaluated that and tomorrow again we will meet and evaluate on all the seats. On Friday, we will give the final shape. Approximately 50 seat agreement of screening committee has been done," he said.

Also read: UP assembly polls 2022: BJP’s first list likely on Jan 17, CM Yogi’s seat may be declared

The next Congress Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting will be held on Saturday. The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly Election will take place in a single phase on February 14. The results will be declared on March 10. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP won 57 out of 70 seats in the state.

 

