Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami files nomination for Champawat assembly by-elections

Despite the BJP winning the Uttarakhand Assembly elections with a thumping majority, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.

Image courtesy: ANI

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday (May 9) filed his nomination for the Champawat assembly by-election, which is scheduled to take place on May 31.

Dhami is not a member of the state legislative assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtori resigned from the Champawat assembly seat to pave the way for Dhami to contest by-polls after he lost from the Khatima constituency during the polls held in February.

Despite the BJP winning the Uttarakhand Assembly elections with a thumping majority, Dhami lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.

On Sunday, Dhami visited Champawat to seek support from the people. At his residence in Khatima, Dhami told, "Though Champawat is my new constituency but I have grown up here. I will visit it tomorrow, May 9 to seek support from people. There is a temple of mother Purnagiri, there is a ghat of mother Sharda ji, there is a pilgrimage site and in the coming time we will take Champawat forward."

Dhami further said that some of the Congress workers had joined BJP as they expressed their intention to work under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding "All the workers want to work under the leadership of the successful PM Modi and they want the development of Champawat. So they joined BJP and I welcome them." 

According to the Election Commission, the polling will be held on May 31 while the counting of votes will take place on June 3.

(With Agency Inputs)

