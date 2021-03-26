Uttarakhand issues new COVID-19 guidelines, urges adults over 60 years to avoid Holi celebrations

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Friday (March 26) issued new COVID-19 guidelines in view of the sudden spike in cases for the celebration of the Holi festival.

The guidelines mention that celebrations can take place with only 50 per cent capacity and not more than 100 people at the same venue.

Adults over the age of 60 and children below 10 years should avoid the celebrations. Apart from wearing a mask and following COVID-19 guidelines, organizers will also be required to provide sanitiser and have thermal scanners at the venue to ensure complete safety.

Take a look at the rest of the guidelines issued by the state government:

Loud music and alcohol are prohibited in public places.

In containment zones, people will only be allowed to celebrate within the confines of their homes.

People suffering from cough, cold, fever will be advised not to enter the venue where the celebrations are being held.

Distribution of food should be avoided in Holi celebrations.

Avoid playing with wet colours. Use of dry (organic) colours is recommended.

Proper COVID-19 guidelines have to be followed.

Live TV