Uttarakhand: Two supporting cables of Ram Jhula bridge break, repair work underway

At least two supporting cables of the Ram Jhula in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, broke on Saturday due to the increased footfall of the devotees of Kanwar Yatra. Thousands of devotees cross the bridge every day.

The footfall increased significantly after the government stopped movement on the Laxman Jhula bridge on July 15. Ram Jhula Bridge is the largest hammock bridge in the state, which is 220 meters long. It stands on about 24 iron ropes.

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials have started working on the bridge. "After Laxman Jhula was closed, Kaanwariyas' movement was diverted to Ram Jhula. It was seen that two cables of the 'Jhula' had come out and were dangling. We have spoken to PWD workers and their officers. The cables are being repaired," news agency ANI quoted Kotdwar Circle Officer JR Joshi as saying.