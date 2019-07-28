close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Jhula bridge

Uttarakhand: Two supporting cables of Ram Jhula bridge break, repair work underway

The footfall increased significantly after the government stopped movement on the Laxman Jhula bridge on July 15.

Uttarakhand: Two supporting cables of Ram Jhula bridge break, repair work underway

At least two supporting cables of the Ram Jhula in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, broke on Saturday due to the increased footfall of the devotees of Kanwar Yatra. Thousands of devotees cross the bridge every day.

Live TV

The footfall increased significantly after the government stopped movement on the Laxman Jhula bridge on July 15. Ram Jhula Bridge is the largest hammock bridge in the state, which is 220 meters long. It stands on about 24 iron ropes.

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials have started working on the bridge. "After Laxman Jhula was closed, Kaanwariyas' movement was diverted to Ram Jhula. It was seen that two cables of the 'Jhula' had come out and were dangling. We have spoken to PWD workers and their officers. The cables are being repaired," news agency ANI quoted Kotdwar Circle Officer JR Joshi as saying.

Tags:
Ram Jhula bridgeRam JhulaUttarakhandRishikesh
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi will hold his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday at 11 am

Must Watch

PT1M58S

PM Modi attends commemorative function of Kargil Vijay Diwas