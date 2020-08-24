Validity of Motor Vehicle documents extended till December due to COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday (August 24, 2020) decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till December 31, 2020, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The Ministry had earlier issued advisories on March 30 and June 9 regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till September 30, 2020.

"Taking into consideration the situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 across the country, it has further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents whose extension of validity could not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st Dec 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st of December 2020," said Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

"Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of December 2020. This step is likely to help out the citizens in availing transport-related services," added Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.