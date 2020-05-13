हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Srinagar

Vande Bharat Mission: Special flight carrying 169 Indian students from Dhaka to arrive in Srinagar today

A special flight carrying Indian students stranded in Bangladesh’ capital Dhaka will land in Srinagar on Wednesday as part of government’s Vande Bharat Mission to help Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus lockdown. 

Vande Bharat Mission: Special flight carrying 169 Indian students from Dhaka to arrive in Srinagar today

NEW DELHI: A special flight carrying Indian students stranded in Bangladesh’ capital Dhaka will land in Srinagar on Wednesday as part of government’s Vande Bharat Mission to help Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus lockdown. 

Under Vande Bharat Mission, a batch of 169 Indian students, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions, will land in Srinagar directly today, according to reports.

Apart from that five more flights are scheduled from the Gulf countries under Vande Bharat Mission for today. It will take more than 880 distressed and stranded citizens back to the country. This was the fourth flight from Bangladesh which will depart from Dhaka today.

The third flight brought as many as 107 stranded Indians from Dhaka to Mumbai on Monday. Second Air India flight carrying 129 Indian nationals from Dhaka had landed at Delhi airport on Saturday as part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from different countries. 

While the first flight from Dhaka carrying Indian students had landed in Srinagar on May 8.

Over 6,000 stranded citizens abroad have been flown back to India on 31 flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission in five days beginning from May 7.

The Centre has initiated the mission - one of the largest initiatives to repatriate Indian nationals -  with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and state governments.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. 

Tags:
SrinagarIndian studentsDhakaCoronavirusCOVID-19Indialockdown 4.0
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi gave us a headline and a blank page, says Chidambaram on 20 lakh crore economic package
  • 74,281Confirmed
  • 2,415Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4309760Confirmed
  • 290606Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M37S

Coronavirus: What does the ’20 lakh crore package’ mean for India?