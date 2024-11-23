LIVE Updates | Vandre West Election Results 2024: Counting Begins

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: Vandre West, one of Maharashtra's 288 legislative assembly constituencies, falls within the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency alongside Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla, Kalina, and Vandre East. Located in Mumbai Suburban district, Vandre West recorded a voter turnout of 50.36% in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Key candidates in 2024 included Ashish Shelar from the BJP and Asif Zakaria from the Congress, among others. Ashish Shelar has historically dominated this seat, winning in 2019 with 74,816 votes against Asif Zakaria, who secured 48,309 votes. Similarly, in 2014, Shelar defeated Congress candidate Baba Siddiqui, earning 74,779 votes compared to Siddiqui's 47,868.

Maharashtra's political dynamics are shaped by two alliances: the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, and the Maha Yuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.