Varanasi scholars to perform 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya during Abhijeet Muhurta

Scholars from Varanasi will perform 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya at 12.15 pm on August 5. According to Kamalnayan Das, the successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the ceremony will take place during the Abhijeet Muhurta. Lord Ram was born in the Abhijeet Muhurta.

Abhijeet Muhurta will start at 11 am on August 5 for 40 minutes 29 seconds and will end at 12.33 pm. The total time of Abhijeet Muhurta is 52 minutes 40 seconds.

The names of the scholars who will perform the ceremony are--1) Professor Ramchandra Pandey Senior Vice President, Kashi Vidvat Parishad; 2) Professor Vinay Kumar Pandey Chairman, Astrology Department, BHU Varanasi and 3) Professor Ramnarayan Dwivedi, Office Incharge and Convenor Kashi Vidhyat Parishad. Associate Professor Grammar Department Sanskrit Sciences Religion Faculty BHU.

Sources told Zee Media that 250 guests will attend the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony, adding that important saints of Ayodhya and all senior people associated with Ram temple movement will attend the ceremony. It is learnt that some senior office bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will also be invited by Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to attend the ceremony.

Some senior Union ministers and ministers of Uttar Pradesh will also be present during the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony which will be attended only by a limited number of people due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the ceremony and is likely to stay in Ayodhya from 11 am till 1.10 pm. The prayers and other rituals related to 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple will begin at 8 am on August 5. It is to be noted that members of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, mandated by the Supreme Court, met in Ayodhya on July 18 and agreed on two dates -August 3 and August 5- for 'bhoomi poojan' of the temple.