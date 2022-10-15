NewsIndia
VASUNDHARA RAJE

Vasundhra Raje in ACTION, sends THIS message to party workers

Vasundhara Raje, who visited the Shakambhari Mata's temple in Sikar district to offer prayers, called upon workers to get ready and said that now is the time to work hard and shed blood and sweat.

Pupotedly sidelined in the party, veteran BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday called upon party workers and asked them to get ready for hardwork as she targeted the state's Congress government over a host of issues. Raje, who visited the Shakambhari Mata's temple in Sikar district to offer prayers, called upon workers to get ready and said that now is the time to work hard and shed blood and sweat.

According to Raje's spokesperson, Raje offered prayers at the Shakambhari temple.

Earlier, party workers from different places welcomed Raje. Raje targeted the Congress government of the state. She said farmers, traders, unemployed, labourers and women are all unhappy in the present regime. 

