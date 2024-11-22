LIVE Updates | Versova Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Versova Election Result 2024 Live: Versova Assembly seat is one of the 26 assembly seats in the Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Versova seat was held on November 20. The Versova assembly seat has been an INC stronghold where INC won 6 times and BJP won 2 times since past few elections.

There are a total of 16 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Dr. Bharati Lavekar of the BJP, Haroon Khan of Sena UBT, Sandesh Desai of the MNS, Ajaz Khan of the Aazad Samaj Party, Nehal Jamal Sayyed of the Janata Congress, Geeta Kumari Singh of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In 2019, Dr. Bharati Lavekar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Baldev Khosa of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 5,186 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Dr. Bharati Hemant Lavekar had won the polls on the BJP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Baldev Khosa of Indian National Congress (INC) by around 26,398 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections, Baldev Khosa by Indian National Congress had won the poll and had bagged the seat by defeating Yashodhar Phanse of Shiva Sena (SHS) by around 12,030 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.