'Very creative, shall discuss this during Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi praises student's poem on stress-free exams

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his admiration for a student named KM Diya, who shared a poem about exams on Twitter. The poem was tweeted by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, a school system in India. In response, Modi tweeted that "stress-free exams are the best exams." He also mentioned that he will discuss this topic and more during the 6th edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha," an annual event where Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents about ways to reduce exam stress. The event will be held on January 27 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 witnesses increase

This year, registration for "Pariksha Pe Charcha" saw a significant increase compared to previous years, with over 38.8 lakh (3.8 million) participants, including students, teachers, and parents, from 150 countries. About 2,050 participants, selected through the creative writing competitions on MyGov, will be presented with a special `Pariksha Pe Charcha` kit comprising the English and Hindi versions of the book `Exam Warriors`, written by the Prime Minister Modi and a certificate.

Very creative! Stress free exams are the best exams. We shall discuss this and more during #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 on the 27th of this month. https://t.co/12RCaDMWOk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2023

What is the goal of Pariksha Pe Charcha?

The goal of "Pariksha Pe Charcha" is to help students overcome exam anxiety and find ways to approach exams in a stress-free manner. It is an opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to interact with the Prime Minister and discuss their concerns about exams and life after school. The event has been well received in the past and is seen as a unique opportunity for students to engage with the government and share their experiences and ideas.

