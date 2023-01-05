'Inspiring to see...', Satya Nadella says THIS on his meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met PM Narendra Modi on Thursday during his Indian visit. He shared the images of his meeting with PM Modi on his official Twitter handle. He also said that he was being inspired to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth that had led by digital transformation.

Microsoft head is on Indian business tour this week. Earlier he had met many innovators and changermakers such as employees of SBI Official, who are using technology to make a difference at their organisation and across the country.

“Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting. It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world,” Satya Nadella tweeted on Jan 5 on his official Twitter handle.

India could probably be among the top 10 countries in the world going by its GDP to tech-spend ratio, according to Microsoft's data, the company's Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said on Thursday.

Responding to a question on Microsoft's future in helping the Indian economy, Nadella said 'there is overall economy, economic growth and there is tech spend. That gap is bridging. India's tech spend as a percentage of GDP is now becoming normalised with the developed world.'

Hyderabad-born Nadella has appreciated India for building public digital infrastructure for public good. Nadella has also highlighted the importance of driving inclusivity and empowerment through technology and economic growth, and asserted that the company is "very committed to India".

As part of the Microsoft's Tech for Good and Education showcase in Delhi on Wednesday, Nadella did a walk through, interacting with teachers, students and professionals who are making a difference in the society, by leveraging various Microsoft programs, initiatives and tools.

