Very heavy rainfall likely to lash Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa. It also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamilnadu, and Puducherry.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is also expected at a few places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

A strong wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) is also very likely over the Arabian Sea and squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-

50 kmph) is likely over the Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh coast and south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Karnataka coasts. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

The minimum temperatures on Tuesday were above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at many places over West Rajasthan; at a few places over Uttarakhand and at isolated place over Madhya Pradesh; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan &

Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Gujarat region; at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and Vidarbha. They are below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and near normal over rest parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperature of 19.2°C was reported at Nalgonda (Telangana) over the plains of the country.

On July 15, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over Konkan and Goa whereas heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is expected over Maharashtra.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat region and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Saurashtra & Kutch, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalseema and Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at a few places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema is expected.