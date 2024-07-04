Veteran BJP Leader L.K. Advani Hospitalised Again, Under Observation In Delhi Hospital

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani has been hospitalised once again and kept under observation as his health deteriorated on Wednesday.

Veteran politician L.K. Advani, aged 96, was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar at 9 PM. He is receiving medical care under the supervision of Dr. Vinit Suri. Hospital sources told ANI that Advani is currently under observation and his condition is stable.

In June, L.K. Advani was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for urological treatment. He was hospitalized on a Wednesday and discharged the following Thursday afternoon. Hospital sources confirmed that Advani was treated under Dr. Amlesh Seth and kept under observation during his stay.