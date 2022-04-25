Vicky Middukhera murder case: Accused produced in Mohali court

New Delhi: The Mohali police on Monday (April 25) produced the three accused of the murder of Shiromani Akali Dal youth leader, Vicky MidduKhera in the Mohali court. The three sharpshooters were brought from Delhi's Tihar jail.

Vicky Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight in dead in the market of Sector 71 in Punjab’s Mohali on August 7, 2021

As a student leader, Middukhera was president of Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) in Panjab University in Chandigarh. After that, he joined the Shiromani Akali Dal student wing -- Student Organisation of India (SOI).

