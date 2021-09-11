हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister

The development comes hours after Rupani took part in the video conferencing event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister

New Delhi: Vijay Rupani on Saturday (September 11, 2021) resigned as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The reason behind the BJP leader's resignation has not been ascertained yet.

The development comes hours after Rupani took part in the video conferencing event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'Lokarpan' of the Sardardham Bhavan and Bhoomi Pujan of Sardardham Phase – II Kanya Chhatralaya. The Deputy CM of Gujarat was also present on the occasion.

Rupani, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat since August 2016. He is a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and represents the Rajkot West legislative assembly constituency.

(This is a developing story, please refresh to get the latest updates)

