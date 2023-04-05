Vijay Shekhar Sharma Posts A Picture With King Of Bhutan, Users Quip 'Meet The King of India's Mobile Payment'

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently met King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during the latter’s visit to India. The founder of India’s leading payments and financial services company took to Twitter and said, “An honour to spend evening, meeting His Majesty the King of Bhutan and hearing his vision of what’s coming next.”

This image quickly became viral with users calling this a meeting of two kings – the King of Bhutan and the King of mobile payments in India. Vishal Gondal, CEO and Founder of GOQii, commented on the picture shared by Sharma and said,“two kings of their own realms. Can't wait to see what the future holds for the happiest country and digital payments! #PayTMHappiness @Paytm”

Calling it an honour, Dr. Shriram Nene re-tweeted Sharma’s tweet and said,“The ruler of the happiest country on Earth: what an honor.”

Another user said, “Epic Moment Captured! The King of Mobile Payments in India @vijayshekhar meets the King of Bhutan. #PayTM #IncredibleIndia”

Sharma’s fintech company Paytm has become a household name for mobile payments, powering convenience for millions of users across the country. The company pioneered mobile and QR payments, and its iconic SoundBox has emerged as the sound of mobile payments in India. Paytm is at the forefront of India’s digital revolution and has taken its payment solutions to every corner of the country, driving financial inclusion.

With innovative solutions like All-in-One QR and Soundbox, the company has empowered small merchants and street vendors to seamlessly accept digital payments. As the country is taking giant strides towards becoming a trillion-dollar digital economy, adoption of digital payments by small and medium businesses gives a further boost to economic growth. Paytm’s latest offering, UPI LITE will make mobile payments even more accessible especially for small-value transactions up to ₹200. Through lightning fast payments that never fail, Paytm UPI LITE has enabled both merchants and users with reliable and easy mobile payments. The homegrown brand is truly the pride of India.