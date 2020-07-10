VikasDubey, #VikasDubeyEncounter, #VikasDubeyDiary trends on Twitter after UP STF kills gangster in encounter

New Delhi: Minutes after the news of UP Gangster Vikas Dubey encounter broke the internet hashtags like #VikasDubey, #VikasDubeyEncounter, #VikasDubeyDiary started trending on microblogging site Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) killed notorious gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter in Kanpur on Friday morning (July 10, 2020) after he tried to flee.

As per reports, Vikas Dubey attempted to escape after the UP STF vehicle transporting him to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh overturned in heavy rain. A gunfight ensued at the spot in which gangster was killed on the spot. Dubey was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

An officer confirmed that the dead UP ganster 'sustained injuries' but did not confirm to what extent, saying it would be revealed in the postmortem report. Meanwhile, four police personnel were also injured in the encounter.