Vir Das finds support in Kapil Sibal in 'Two Indias' row, Congress leader calls Indians 'intolerant and hypocritical'

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over Vir Das' 'I come from two Indias' monologue, former union minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday (November 17, 2021) backed the famous stand-up comedian.

Taking to Twitter, the Member of Rajya Sabha called Indians 'intolerant and hypocritical'.

"Vir Das, None can doubt that there are two India’s, Just that we don’t want an Indian to tell the world about it. We are intolerant and hypocritical," Sibal wrote in a tweet.

Vir Das None can doubt that there are two India’s Just that we don’t want an Indian to tell the world about it We are intolerant and hypocritical — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) November 17, 2021

The development comes after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader lodged a complaint against the actor-comedian alleging that he has used 'derogatory' statements against India at an international platform with an intention to malign the country's image.

In his complaint lodged at the New Delhi district police station, Delhi BJP vice president and spokesperson Aditya Jha alleged that Das, during the show at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, said in India, women are worshipped in the day and raped at night.

All such 'derogatory' statements were made on an international platform maligning the image of women and the country, Jha claimed.

"We have received a complaint in this regard and it is being inquired," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, adding that no FIR has been registered yet.

Earlier on Tuesday, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had also supported Vir Das and said that he spoke for millions.

And as if to prove his point: https://t.co/EkvyoBM6qc

We know which India this comes from. @thevirdas — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 16, 2021

Das on Monday had uploaded a six-minute clip from his monologue, "I come from two Indias", on YouTube. In the video, he talks about the duality of the country and mentions some topical issues in India, such as its battle against COVID-19, incidents of rapes, a crackdown against comedians and farmers' protests.

Vir Das faces huge backlash, issues statement

The 42-year-old, however, faced huge backlash and was trolled by netizens. He then posted a note on Twitter stating that his intention was to serve a reminder that the country, despite its issues, was 'great'.

"The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great.

"It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That's the point of the video and the reason for the applause," his statement read.

Das wrote that people cheer for the country with hope and not 'hate' and asked his followers to not be misled by edited clips.

Live TV

(With agency inputs)