The co-founder of a startup in Bengaluru, Udita Pal, was supposed to discuss marriage plans with a guy whose profile, from a matrimonial site, was shared by her father. But instead of exploring matrimonial prospects, Udita did something that left the internet laughing out loud.

Not marriage plans, Udita offered the man a job for her fintech platform! Udita shared the chat that she had with her father on Twitter, leaving netizens in splits.

Sharing the screenshot of her chat with her father, Udita captioned, “What getting disowned from father looks like.” The chat went viral. The screenshot shows Udita's father seeking urgent communication with his daughter as he wrote, "u cannot hire people from matrimonial sites.” “I saw ur message u gave him interview link n asked for resume,” he adds.

When Udita saw the message, she took it lightheartedly and replied, "Seven years of fintech experience is great and we are hiring.”

What getting disowned from father looks like. pic.twitter.com/nZLOslDUjq — Udita Pal (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

When we reached out to Udita, she explained the whole situation, "Last week after having a back and forth conversation with my parents, I realised that I should join the matrimonial site and since my father created my profile, we both were co-using it. My father came across a gentleman he thought was great for me. His profile bio says he is in a big company but wants to move to an early-stage start-up to execute things. His profile was very close to what we were hiring; we both 'mutually' decided to schedule an interview; in my hurry, I shared my calendar."

She adds, "To my father, it looked like I joined a matrimonial site to hire someone. I woke up to his messages, which continued to come all day. I avoided replying until I felt he was calm enough to understand my side of the story. The screenshot that I posted on Twitter out of fun ended up getting far more attention than I deserved!"

So did the "match" work out? "Unfortunately, I couldn't get him, either for personal or professional life. While professionally, his (salary) ask was a little out of my budget for his years of experience, personally, we realised we might not click that well because of how this tweet picked up and how much of a private person he is."

Udita also shared that the guy's family was "super supportive". "His family respected me and my situation, and they asked him to go ahead if the opportunity was good and were not uncomfortable at all. So, yes, they were super accepting about it."

Adding to the humorous development, the matrimonial site - Jeevansathi.com - also commented: “Let us know if you still have an opening & we will apply for the perfect life partner. #WeMatchBetter.” Udita responded to the banter with “Just give me JS for free for a month, let me snoop around a little :P.” JS responded, "Didn’t you hear, chat is now free on JS! And for hiring… there’s @naukri.”