It could have turned into a nightmare for Oklahoma City residents Pam Patterson and Jeremy Salda when their flight to Las Vegas got cancelled. Vegas was supposed to be the actual venue for their wedding.

Pam and Jeremy had booked an appointment at a Las Vegas chapel for their wedding on Sunday night. But when they arrived at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to catch their connecting flight to Las Vegas, the couple discovered that the flight was cancelled following several delays.

While this could have turned their most memorable day into a nightmare, their bad luck ended! The flight the couple had taken from Oklahoma City to Dallas Fort Worth also had a passenger named Chris, who overheard Pam and Jeremy discussing how they might still get to Vegas in time for their appointment. Chris turned out to be an ordained minister and he assured the couple that he would help them get married in Las Vegas, following which the three bought tickets on a Southwest Airlines flight.

As they boarded the flight, their Pilot, Captain Gil, noticed Pam’s wedding dress and asked her about it. Pam and Jeremy were dressed to the hilt in their wedding attire. Pam jokingly told Captain Gil that they should just get married on the flight. And much to her surprise, the Captain responded with, “Let’s do it!”

Also read: Kaccha Badaam returns! This schoolboy rendition is winning hearts- WATCH viral video

Describing the preparation, the airline in their Facebook post, mentions, "Our Flight Crew sprung into action with toilet paper streamers and a snack mix sash for Chris. Julie, one of our Flight Attendants, stood in as Pam’s Maid of Honor. A professional photographer on the flight pulled out her camera for official wedding photos. Another Passenger passed around an old notebook for the whole cabin to sign with well wishes and their seat numbers, which was given to the bride and groom as a makeshift guestbook."

The unique love journey culminated in marriage up in the air.