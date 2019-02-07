VK Singh rejects '2012 Army coup' report, says those in power then wanted to take political mileage

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and former Army Chief VK Singh on Thursday dismissed reports claiming that the top leaders of the UPA government wanted an Army coup attempt in 2012 and said that those in power then wanted to take political mileage.

Reacting to the report, Singh reiterated in a Facebook post that the Indian Army would never resort to such a step or even make an attempt. He added that "despite this, there were some went to town tom-tomming that such a thing has happened", news agency ANI reported.

Speaking about the then Defence Minister AK Antony, Singh asserted that Antony had issued a statement that such a thing never happened.

However, he had then complained to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that the matter needs to be investigated as it is treason but no step was taken. He added that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set-up a high-level inquiry on this.

"The then Def Minister had issued a statement that such a thing never happened. At that time,I'd complained to MHA that it needs to be investigated as it is treason. It wasn't investigated then.I've requested PM to have a high-level inquiry on this. I've nothing to hide. The PM has made attempts to raise the morale of the armed forces, while in 2012 people were trying to bring down the morale of the armed forces & they were working against the country by planting fallacious stories. Inquiry needed to expose such people," added Singh.

Fast forwarding to the NDA rule, Singh said that PM Modi has made attempts to raise the morale of the armed forces, while in 2012 people were trying to bring down the morale of the forces. He accused the UPA government of then working against the country by planting fallacious stories. He pressed that an inquiry is needed to expose such people.

"Even today, though six years have passed, there should be a detailed enquiry and the guilty brought to book," he wrote in a Facebook post.