Wardha

Wardha police take actions against 55 people who step out for morning walk during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

At least 55 people who went out for a morning walk ignoring the national lockdown protocol have been booked by the police in Maharashtra's Wardha district.

PTI photo

On March 24, the central government imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 was imposed across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. 

According to the data provided by the health ministry, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with over 2,000 positive cases of coronavirus.

The current death toll of the state is 149 while only 217 people have shown complete recovery so far. Out of the deceased 92 are from Mumbai and 33 from Pune.
 

 

