Watch: Hyderabad Cop Steal The Limelight At Ganesh Festivities With Amazing Dance

Videos of the policemen displaying their hidden dancing skills were widely shared on social media. 

Last Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:54 PM IST|Source: IANS
HYDERABAD: Some policemen deployed for Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad on Thursday joined the devotees in celebrations by dancing to some popular numbers. Putting behind the stress of long duty hours and work pressure, some cops had fun with a few steps amid the drumbeats adding luster to the festivities.

Videos of the policemen displaying their hidden dancing skills were widely shared on social media. Deployed as part of the massive security for the annual procession, the police personnel could not stop themselves from joining the devotees in the dance.

The action of the policemen drew loud cheers from the devotees. Many were surprised to see the other side of the cops. Some felt that the gesture by the cops not only helped them to overcome their stress but also eased the situation by adding fun.

Over 40,000 policemen were deployed as part of the massive security arrangements for the Ganesh immersion under three police commissionerates in Greater Hyderabad.

