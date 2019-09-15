Watch: Indian and American soldiers sing Assam Regiment's marching song during joint exercise in US

Washington DC: A video showing soldiers of Indian and American Armies singing and dancing to Assam Regiment's popular marching song 'Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai' during a joint military training exercise being conducted in the United States has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a large mix of Indian and American Army soldiers can be seen clapping their hands together and moving along the rhythm of the song, which speaks about the tale of how a dead soldier was kept alive in record books to ensure his ration could be drawn and distributed among the other soldiers.

#WATCH Indian and American soldiers sing and dance on the Assam Regiment's marching song ‘Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai’ during Exercise 'Yudhabhyas' being carried out at Joint Base Lewis, McChord in the United States of America pic.twitter.com/6vTuVFHZMd — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

Here are the lyrics of the Badluram song which is not only melodious to ears but is also an enriching source of inspiration.

Ek khubsurat ladki thi…

Usko dekh ke rifleman…

Chindi khichna bhul gaya…

Havaldar Major dekh liya…

Usko pittu lagaya…

Badluram ek sipahi thaa…

Japan war me mar gaya…

Quarter Master smart thaa…

Usney ration nikala…

Badluram ka badan zamin ke nichey hain…

Toh humein uska ration milta hain…

Sabashh… hallelujah…

Toh humein uska ration milta hain…

The song is based on a true story from World War II when Indian Army soldier Badluram died fighting against Japan. After Badluram's death, one officer forgot to report Badluram's death to the Army. As a result, Badluram's ration kept coming in the form of surplus ration for the Army unit. This ration ultimately became the surviving factor of the Indian soldiers.

A joint military training, Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019, is being conducted at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, USA from September 5 to September 18, as part of the ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation.

This is the 15th edition of the joint exercise which is hosted alternately between the two countries. Exercise Yudh Abhyas provides an opportunity to the armed forces of both the countries to train in an integrated manner at Battalion level with joint planning at the Brigade level.