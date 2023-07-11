Watch: Opposition Protests In Bihar Assembly Against Tejashwi Yadav, BJP MLA Raises Chair Against Speaker

Patna: Opposition MLAs on Tuesday staged a protest inside Bihar Assembly against Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's chargesheet in the land-for-jobs alleged scam case. During the protest, a BJP MLA reportedly raised a chair against the Speaker.

In the clip shared by the news agency ANI, opposition MLAs are seen raising slogans against the Deputy CM while one of the MLAs continues his speech. In the same video, a chair is seen being raised against the speaker. After the ruckus, the assembly was adjourned till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, taking to ANI, Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar said that according to the order of the Supreme Court, a monster against whom a charge sheet is filed cannot be part of the cabinet. He further said that the government is betraying its people and they will not accept it.

"It has been a ritual when former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and other ministers were removed from the cabinet after an FIR, these ministers (Tejashwi Yadav) sitting in the cabinet are charge-sheeted," said Vijay Kumar.