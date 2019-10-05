close

Navratri

Watch: People wear PM Modi masks while performing garba in Surat

People here were seen playing garba wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while celebrating the Navratri Festival on Friday night.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Surat: People here were seen playing garba wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while celebrating the Navratri Festival on Friday night.

People from all walks of life were seen in colourful outfits and donning Modi masks while grooving to the musical beats.

This year, the Navratri festival is being celebrated with amusing themes including performing garba on roller skates by children, women wearing helmets and body paint tattoos are also in fashion. Youngsters here are aligning tradition with some edgy designs, and to make things better, they are all based on relevant social issues.

Live TV

Apart from visiting the temple, worshipping goddess Durga and observing fast, garba is also the part of the nine-day Navratri festival.

NavratriPM Narendra Modi masksGarbaSurat
