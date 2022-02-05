Watch: PM Narendra Modi plucks and eats Chana at Hyderabad's ICRISAT research farm

PM Narendra Modi had a special moment during his visit to ICRISAT farm research centre in Hyderabad today. The Prime Minister stopped by a farm during the visit, plucked a chickpea (chana) from a plant and ate it - the moment was captured in the cameras of the mediapersons around. The video is now going viral on social media.

PM Narendra Modi visited the centre to kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT. Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century saint Sri Ramanujacharya. The Prime Minister offered special prayers at a Yagna Shala and received blessings from pundits.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stops by to have ‘Chana’ at the ICRISAT farm in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/zQ3ABsHzrr — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Addressing the 50th-anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT, PM Modi suggested to the institute and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to expand their partnership for higher productivity and water management in dry land areas to digital agriculture.

The Prime Minister claimed that India has stepped up its efforts in using latest technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) in areas like crop assessment, land records digitization, deployment of drones for spraying of insecticides and nutrients and providing various services.

"On one hand, we are focusing on expanding production of millets, chemical-free farming while on the other we are using modern technology from solar pumps to deploying drones. This is a key part of our vision for agriculture growth for the next 25 years," he said.

Modi said the government was trying to develop ecosystems linked to agriculture research and working with private agritech players to provide affordable and high-tech services to farmers.

The visit also made headlines for Telangana CM K Chandrasekar Rao's act of not receiving the PM at the airport.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among those who received Modi at the airport.

