Watch: Priyanka Gandhi 'Enjoys' Making Dosas At Famous Mysuru Restaurant

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday took a break from her busy election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka and tried her hands at making dosas at a famous restaurant in Mysuru. Accompanied by Congress state chief DK Shivakumar, party General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala along with a few others, she went to one of the oldest food joints in Mysuru -- Mylari Hotel -- for breakfast. After having idli and dosa, Priyanka expressed her desire to learn the tricks of making dosa and was taken to the kitchen.

In a video shared by Priyanka Gandhi on her official Twitter account, she can be seen pouring batter on the tawa to make a set of dosas and spreading it to the right shape.

"Enjoyed making dosas with the legendary Myalri Hotel owners this morning….what a shining example of honest, hard work and enterprise. Thank you for your gracious hospitality," she said on Twitter.

She added that the dosas were 'delicious' and that she can't wait to bring her daughter to Mysuru to try them.

Earlier on Tuesday, she held a massive roadshow in Krishnarajanagara waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, seeking people's support ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. Standing atop a specially-designed vehicle, she was greeted by the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings.

A large number of party workers holding Congress flags were seen marching along with the vehicle, as it passed through the streets, amid drum beats and slogans like 'Congress Congress' and 'Priyanka Gandhi ki jai'.

Addressing the people at the end of the roadshow, she urged them to change the government in Karnataka which is 'looting' them.

"For the sake of your future, vote for Congress and bringing in a new government which will usher in a new hope in Karnataka," Priyanka said.

Voting in Karnataka is scheduled on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.