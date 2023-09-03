Watch: Rahul Gandhi Prepares Champaran Mutton With RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav

The Congress party has unveiled a video showcasing Rahul Gandhi's visit to the home of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in Delhi. During this gathering, they engaged in discussions spanning various topics, including politics, over a meal that featured Champaran mutton. This meeting occurred on August 4, shortly after the Supreme Court temporarily suspended Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case related to the Modi surname. The video was released on Saturday by the Congress. In the video, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone did. I cooked, Lalu ji cooked, Misa cooked."

In the video, Rahul Gandhi is observed asking Lalu Prasad Yadav about the recurring phenomenon of the BJP propagating hostility every 15-20 years. Lalu Prasad Yadav responded by stating that political hunger is insatiable.

"But when the economy is doing better, the spread of hatred is limited. And when the economic condition is in bad shape, it (the spread of hatred) increases. Like now, the economic condition is bad and hatred is spreading," Rahul Gandhi said.



लालू जी से मेरी ख़ास मुलाक़ात का पूरा वीडियो यूट्यूब पर देखें: https://t.co/5RbVDqVfY0 pic.twitter.com/59jekdEBgQ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 2, 2023

"What happened in Mewat, people faced huge losses. Everything is closed, schools are closed," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who was also present at the family gathering, said.

"What your parents and grandparents took the country on a righteous path. Today's generation should not forget that," Lalu Prasad Yadav told Rahul Gandhi.

Over the past few months, Rahul Gandhi has embarked on several visits to different parts of the national capital. He has been actively sharing videos of his interactions with the public, which include visits to areas such as Bengali Market, Jama Masjid, and Mukherjee Nagar. Additionally, he ventured into Haryana's Sonepat to inspect agricultural fields and traveled by truck from Murthal to Ambala in Haryana. Rahul Gandhi also explored the bike market in Karol Bagh and the Azadpur Vegetables Market. (With agency inputs)