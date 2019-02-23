हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Surya Kiran

Watch: Surya Kiran's diamond formation to honour Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi

Following the death of Wing Commander Gandhi, the otherwise nine-aircraft demonstration flew with only seven.

Watch: Surya Kiran&#039;s diamond formation to honour Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi
Image Courtesy: Priyarag Verma

BENGALURU: In a dazzling display of the undying spirit of warriors, Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatic team took to the skies Saturday, just days after the tragic mid-air collision which killed a fellow pilot Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi.

Surya Kiran's flew a diamond formation with Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi’s place vacant as a tribute to him.

Following the death of Wing Commander Gandhi, the otherwise nine-aircraft demonstration flew with only seven.

Wing Commander Gandhi died after sustaining fatal injuries after two aircraft of IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed mid-air on February 19. Two other aircrew members – Wing Commander VT Shelke and Squadron Leader TJ Singh – suffered injuries after being ejected from the aircraft.

The crash occurred around noon on the outskirts of the airbase in the northern part of the city in an open field close to a residential area. The twin aircraft were Hawk advanced jet trainers and part of the nine-aircraft Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) which displays daredevil feats and breath-taking formations in the air.

