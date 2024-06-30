Advertisement
Watch: What PM Modi Said On Team India's ‘Historic’ T20 World Cup Victory

Modi released a video congratulating the team on behalf of the whole nation. In the video message shared on ‘X’, PM said, "I congratulate Team India on this historic triumph on behalf of the entire country."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 07:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: As team India clinched the T20 World Cup title and broke the 13-year-old ICC trophy drought on Saturaday in Barbados match against South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Men in blue for their monumental victory. 

Key contributions came from the death bowling trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, along with impressive knocks from Virat Kohli and Axar Patel. 

Modi released a video congratulating the team on behalf of the whole nation. In the video message shared on ‘X’, PM said, "I congratulate Team India on this historic triumph on behalf of the entire country. 1.40 crore Indians are proud of you today for your outstanding performance. Not only did you all win the World Cup, but you also won our countrymen's hearts in every Indian town, neighbourhood, and community. " 

He further added that This win will be remembered for a very specific reason as despite the large number of teams from various part of the world, India remained unbeaten. PM Modi said that this victory was no easy task. 

Commending Rohit Sharma-led team, PM said, “This undefeated run boosted your morale and kept the tournament entertaining. A lot of congratulations from my side.” 

As the nation celebrated the T20 success, President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the team via social media platform 'X', she wrote, "My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. With the never-say-die spirit, the team sailed through difficult situations and demonstrated outstanding skills throughout the tournament. It was an extraordinary victory in the final match. Well done, Team India! We are proud of you!"

Meanwhile, in an emotional moment for fans, Virat Kohli, the stalwart of Indian cricket announced his retirement from T20 International cricket. Following which Rohit Sharma also declared his retirement from T20 cricket after lifting the T20 World Cup trophy. 

