Weather Update: Atleast 19 Die Amid Intens Rains; Very Heavy Rainfall To Continue In These States

New Delhi: Intense rainfall is lashing several parts of the country as the southwest monsoon has advanced in almost the entire India. Many regions are witnessing incessant fall that has led to the overflow of rivers and flooding in areas. The national capital also received the first highest amount of rainfall of the monsoon season on Sunday which resulted in water logging in many parts of Delhi and reported as many as 15 building collapse incidents due to intense downpours.

In several hilly areas, the intense rain spell caused landslides and flash floods and claimed the life of several people. As per the media reports, at least 19 people have died in North India due to the incessant rain spell.

IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rains In Delhi, UP, Chandigarh

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Northwest India is very likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 5 days. Very heavy falls are likely Western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan on July 10 and over UP from July 10 to July 13.

Very Heavy Rains To Hit Maharashtra, Gujarat

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa, Ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat during the next 2 days, stated IND in it daily weather bulletin. The

IMD Issues Orange Alert for MP, Predicts Heavy Rains In Karnataka

IMD has also predicted isolated heavy falls over coastal Karnataka and Kerala during the next 5 days. The met department has issued an orange alert for Mashya Pradesh as the state is likely to witness very heavy rainfall today. The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall over Central India during the next 5 days.