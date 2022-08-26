New Delhi: Heavy rainfall is predicted over many parts of the country, mainly over northeast India during the next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), low rainfall activity over Northwest and adjoining west-central India during the next five days. The weather department also predicted subdued rainfall activity over Northwest & adjoining west-central India during the next five days.

IMD also informed that a heavy rainfall spell is likely over northeast India during the next five days and over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on August 28 and 27. The Met Office forecasted isolated heavy rainfall over western and central parts of the country during the next few days.

"Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Vidarbha on 28th; East Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh during 25th & 28th August, 2022," said the weather department.

Moderate rainfall is also expected over the eastern part of the country. "Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha on 27th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 27th-29th and over southeast Uttar Pradesh & Bihar on 27th & 28th August, 2022," said IMD in its latest weather forecast.

Additionally, many northeastern states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfalls till August 29. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday.

The western Himalayan region is likely to receive rainfall till August 29.