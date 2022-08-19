New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over several parts of east and central India over the coming few days. According to IMD, a Low-Pressure Area lies over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and is likely to concentrate into a Depression by August 19 morning. Owing to this, very heavy rainfall very is expected over east-central India during the next three days.

The weather department, in its weather bulletin, said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Bengal and Sikkim on August 19, over Vidarbha, Jharkhand and Odisha on August 20, over East Madhya Pradesh on August 21 and over west Madhya Pradesh on August 22. Heavy rainfall is also likely over the Northwestern Himalayan region and northern plains.

Northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, are likely to receive isolated rainfall with Thunderstorms or lightning till August 20.

Additionally, subdued rainfall over southern parts of the Peninsula is likely to continue during the next five days. The western end of the monsoon trough is expected to shift to the north of the normal position from August 19 and is likely to remain so during the next two to three days, while the eastern end is likely to be along normal or south of the normal position during the same period.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha during 18th-20th; Gangetic West Bengal on 18th & 19th; Jharkhand on 19th & 20th; Vidarbha on 20th & 21st, Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh during 19th-21st and over West Madhya Pradesh during 20th-22nd August, 2022.

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Bengal & Sikkim on 19th; Vidarbha, Jharkhand & Odisha on 20th; East MP on 21st and over West MP on 22nd.

- Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over north Odisha on 19th; north Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh on 20th and over West Madhya Pradesh on 21st August, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rain with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West Rajasthan & Gujarat State on 18th & 22nd; East Rajasthan and Konkan & Goa during 20th-22nd and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 21st & 22nd

- Isolated very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan on 21st & 22nd August, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab on 20th; Uttarakhand on 19th & 20th; Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during 19th-21st; south Haryana on 21st and over East Uttar Pradesh on 19th & 20th August, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 19th & 20th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 18th-20th August, 2022.

- Scattered to isolated light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu on 18th August, 2022.