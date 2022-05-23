हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Himachal Pradesh

Weather update: IMD issues orange alerts for HP, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir

An orange alert is issued when there is isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall consecutively for three days

Weather update: IMD issues orange alerts for HP, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on May 24 and 25 for the northern hills. "In the hills like Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Jammu and Kashmir we have kept an orange level warning because the convection is higher today," Senior Scientist RK Jenamani told ANI.

An orange alert is issued when there is isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall consecutively for three days. Earlier, there has been snowfall in the higher region like Dhauladhar and others. ALSO READ: PM Modi's 3Ts for resilient supply chains at Indo Pacific Economic Framework meet in Tokyo

The officials also informed that the orange warning for Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana was later converted into a yellow warning after a decrement in the situation. Earlier, rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Delhi NCR on Monday morning, leading to a sharp fall in temperature. IMD had predicted the rain and thunderstorm to continue in Delhi NCR for the next two hours.

Himachal PradeshUttarakhandJammu and KashmirIMDNorthern Hills
