Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Northern Kerala Due To Cyclone Fengal; Schools Closed In These Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of significant rainfall in Kerala due to cyclone Fengal, currently positioned as a strong low-pressure area over northern Tamil Nadu.

The system is expected to intensify as it moves towards the Arabian Sea, passing over northern Kerala and Karnataka by December 3, the IMD said.

Kerala is forecast to experience light to moderate rain across most regions on Monday, with isolated areas likely to receive very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, it added.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rain is anticipated in the northern and central parts of the state. Intermittent light to moderate rain with occasional thunderstorms is expected to persist over the next five days, IMD said.

Red alerts have been issued for five northern districts--Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram--on Monday. Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts are under an orange alert, while Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta are on a yellow alert.

Officials said that an NDRF team is on standby, as a red alert has been issued in Wayanad. They said that there are five NDRF teams in Kerala. Two teams have been deployed in Sabarimala, with one team each in the Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan urged residents to stay vigilant as rainfall is likely to intensify in northern Kerala.

According to the IMD, a red alert signifies extremely heavy rain exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert indicates very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm, and a yellow alert warns of heavy rain ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

Authorities have issued a warning against fishing on the Kerala coast on December 2 and 3, the southern Karnataka coast on December 2, the Karnataka coast on December 3, and in the Lakshadweep region from December 3 to 5.

Due to heavy rainfall and increased inflow into the Pazhassi Reservoir in Kannur district, the dam's shutters will be opened at 8 am on Tuesday to release excess water, according to the Executive Engineer of the Pazhassi Irrigation Project Division. Residents downstream have been advised to stay alert.

Following the rainfall, three relief camps have been opened in Kottayam district. One camp has been set up in Changanassery Taluk, and two camps in Kottayam Taluk. A total of 71 people from 22 families are currently residing in the three camps, officials said.

The district administrations in Kasaragod and Thrissur have declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, tuition centres, anganwadis, and madrasas, on Tuesday. However, model residential schools will remain open, the administration clarified.

The Kasaragod District Collector has announced that the holiday will not apply to pre-scheduled examinations. The Thrissur District Collector said the holiday will not apply to the Revenue District School Arts Festival or residential educational institutions.

Earlier on Monday, similar holidays were declared for educational institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis, in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, and Wayanad districts.