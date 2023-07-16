Weather Update: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand On July 17, Issues Orange Alert For 5 States

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha as the states are very likely to witness heavy rainfall during the next two days. Intense rain spells will continue in the state of Maharashtra during the next 5 days.

IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rains In Uttarakhand

According to IMD heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh while Uttarakhand is likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall on July 17 at several isolated places.



IMD Issues Orange Alert For Maharashtra, Presicts Very Heavy Rains

The Met Department has issued orange alert for Maharashtra forecasting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days. The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy fall over Gujarat on July 19.

Madhya Pradesh On Orange Alert As IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall

IMD has issued an orange alert for Madhya Pradesh as the state is very likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next two days while the state of Chhattisgarh is likely to witness a heavy rain spell on July 17.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Karnataka For Next 3 Days

According to IMD, the coastal Karnataka region is very likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall till July 19 and Interior Karnataka region on July 18 and 19. Isolated heavy falls are also predicted over Telangana, Kerala and Mahe on July 18 and 19.

Heavy Rainfalls To Hit Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh In Next 4 Days

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during the next 4 days while no intense rain spell is predicted for western Rajasthan.

The Met Department has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Northeast India during the next two days while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on July 16.