New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over extreme South Peninsular and Northeast India during the next four to five days. Several parts of India are likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days. The weather department also said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over plains of Northwest India and over Central India during next 5 days.

Heavy showers are also expected to prevail over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next three days. Heavy showers are also predicted over eastern states till September 7. Northeastern states, including Assam and Meghalaya, are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days.

According to IMD’s latest weather forecast, southern states like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and south interior Karnataka are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning during the next five days.

The Met office also said that heavy showers are also predicted over Jammu and Kashmir on September 4, over Himachal Pradesh on September 4 and over Uttarkhand till September 5.

Check IMD’s rainfall forecast here:

- Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 4 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 03rd & 04th and Assam & Meghalaya on 03rd Sept.

- Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 03rd-05th; Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on 04th; Odisha on 05th & 06th ; East Madhya Pradesh on 03rd; Chhattisgarh on 03rd & 07th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 03rd-06th.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 03rd & 04th and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 06th September, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days; Kerala & Mahe during 04th-07th; Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during 05th-07th; North Interior Karnataka on 04th, 06th & 07th; Rayalaseema during 04th-06th and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 05th & 06th September.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe on 06th & 07th; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Rayalaseema on 06th and Coastal Karnataka on 07th September, 2022.

- Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 04th; Himachal Pradesh on 03rd & 04th; Uttarakhand during 03rd-05th September, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 04th September, 2022.