New Delhi: India's commercial capital Mumbai continued to get heavy rainfall with several areas of the city getting flooded, affecting traffic movement. Several areas of the city were inundated. Meanwhile, in the capital Delhi, rainfall has been less than expected. Safdarjung has recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last six days. In Jammu and Kashmir, weather is likely to remain partly cloudy during the next 24 hours with the possibility of light rain at scattered places. Down south, heavy rain is expected in Kerala, Telangana.

Heavy rains lash Mumbai

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra. The department issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 10. Meanwhile Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on Red alert till July 9 and on Orange alert on July 10. Palghar is on Red alert on July 8."Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur in Palghar on Friday," the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation. He directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of Maharashtra that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Delhi weather update: Will it rain in the capital today?

Delhi may get marginal relief from sultry weather on Thursday due to a cloudy sky and light rain, the weather office said. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. Moderate rainfall on Saturday may bring the temperature down to 33 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Though the monsoon embraced the capital in an impressive manner on June 30, giving the first spell of heavy rainfall this season, scanty precipitation in the subsequent days have led to a gradual rise in maximum temperatures. Safdarjung has recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last six days.

Telangana, Kerala likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall

Telangana is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few days, a scientist of Metrological Center Hyderabad, Sravani, informed. Cloudy mornings and light to moderate rainfall during evening on Thursday in Hyderabad is expected. "Telangana state will receive a good amount of rainfall in upcoming days, the districts in the southern part of the state -Jogulamba Gadwal, Vanaparti, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while the central parts can also experience good rainfall in the next five days with heavy to very heavy rainfall in Southern parts of Telangana on Thursday," Sravani added.

Isolated spells of heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala till July 9. Earlier in the day, fog had enveloped Munnar hill station in Idukki amid continuous rains in Kerala.

Light rain in Jammu & Kashmir

The MeT department on Thursday forecast a partly cloudy sky with light rain at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. "Weather is likely to remain partly cloudy in J&K during the next 24 hours with the possibility of light rain at scattered places", said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar registered 20.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 15.3 and Gulmarg 13 degrees as the minimum temperature. In the Ladakh region, Leh had 13.1 degrees and Kargil had 17.7 as the minimum temperature. Jammu had 26.7 degrees, Katra 24, Batote 19, Banihal 18.2 and Bhaderwah 19.3 as the minimum temperature.