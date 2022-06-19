New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (June 18, 2022) said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar. "Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into entire Westcentral Bay of Bengal, most parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and some more parts of Bihar today," the IMD said in its bullitien. The weather department informed that the conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and the northwest Bay of Bengal.

Monsoon will also advance in some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and northeast Uttar Pradesh during next two to three days. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal during June 18-20," the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

IMD’s rainfall prediction:

Under the influence of strong southerly/southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to Northeast & adjoining East India:

- IMD said under the influence of strong southerly/southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to Northeast & adjoining East India, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 3 days.

- Met Office also informed that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during 18th-20th and over Odisha on 18th & during 20th-22nd June, 2022.

Pleasant weather in Delhi

On Saturday, Delhiites witnessed another pleasant day as the maximum temperature settled at 32.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal and the lowest in June in five years, the IMD said. The city is likely to witness a cloudy sky and light to moderate rain till Tuesday, the Met office said. The IMD has forecast more pre-monsoon showers over the next two to three days which is likely to compensate for the rain deficit.

Rainfall in Rajasthan

Several places in Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday. Intermittent rainfall has been continuing since Friday even as a few places also recorded heavy rainfall during this period, IMD said. The weather department has predicted similar weather conditions with possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rains in parts of Odisha

Heavy showers lashed parts of Odisha yesterdayy as conditions are favorable for further advancement of the monsoon over the next two-three days, the weather office said. The weather office has forecast heavy downpours in parts of the state for the next four days. There can be widespread rain during the next five days under the influence of strong southerly and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, it said.

Monsoon rains soak parts of Bengal

Rains lashed Kolkata and its neighbouring districts on Saturday as the Southwest monsoon entered southern West Bengal, IMD said. "Eastern parts of Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Haldia, Bardhaman, Dumka, Banka and Motihari. Entire North Bengal was already covered yesterday 17.06.2022," the Met office said in a statement. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the next 24 hours, it added. Under the impact of an east-west trough, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Southwest monsoon sets in over Jharkhand

“The monsoon sets in over Jharkhand on Saturday and covered the districts of Sahibganj, Godda, Pakur and some parts of Dumka. We expect the monsoon to reach central parts of Jharkhand in a day or two and cover the entire state in the next four days,” Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI. He said overall seasonal rainfall between June and September is expected to be normal. “The state might experience deficient rainfall in June but it will pick up in July,” Anand said.

Rain brings respite from heat in Haryana, Punjab

Several places in Haryana and Punjab registered a drop in maximum temperature on Saturday after rain lashed both the states a day ago, IMD said. The drop in mercury provided the much sought after respite to the masses from scorching heat that persisted in the Northwest region for the past few weeks.

(With agency inputs)