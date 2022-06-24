New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (June 23, 2022) said that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to cover the entire country by July 6 as against the normal date of July 8. The weather department informed that after an early start, the SW monsoon had been pushing late over south peninsular India and later also over central India in absence of favourable systems.

IMD said that the Southwest Monsoon normally covers the entire India by July 8. However, the Extended Range Forecast (ERF) released on yesterday evening predicted that, "Southwest Monsoon is likely to cover the entire country during the week June 30 till July 6." A senior IMD meteorologist said that there is no date, and the ERF "is just a guidance product".

In the meantime, the ERF also informed that India received excess rainfall during the meteorological forecast week that ended on Wednesday.

Delhi weather update

The weather office has predicted clear skiesin the national capital on Friday. "There will be mainly clear sky on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures of the day are likely to hover around 39 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively," an IMD official said.The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded five notches below normal at 23.2 degrees Celsius on Friday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 39 degrees Celsius.

IMD issues yellow alert for MP

Five persons were killed and four others injured, three of them critically, in incidents of lightning strike that occurred at different places in Chhindwara and Seoni districts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. IMD issued a yellow alert for Friday to warn that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in the state.

Pre-monsoon rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

Pre-monsoon rains were recorded in many areas of Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours till Thursday morning. According to the meteorological centre in Jaipur, light to heavy rainfall were recorded in many parts of the state during this period. The weather is likely to remain dry in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions during June 23-26, while light rain may occur in Kota and Udaipur divisions. Rainfall activity is also likely in Udaipur and Kota divisions during June 26-27, meteorological department officials said.

(With agency inputs)