New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert predicting heavy rainfall in coastal areas of Maharashtra and Goa till June 25. As mercury dropped in Delhi, the national capital is likely to receive light rainfall today. The southern states of Tamil, Karnataka and Kerala are also expected to experience rains, the weather department said. Check the full weather forecast here:

Tamil Nadu weather update

Chennai as well as other parts of Tamil Nadu will witness more rains as the southwest monsoon has settled over the state. According to the Chennai Regional Meteorological Department, thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall have been forecast in Tamil Nadu. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri & Dharmapuri districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next 1-3 hrs,” ANI cited the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) as saying.

Heavy showers have been lashing Chennai for the past two days with some areas reporting record-breaking amounts of rainfall. As per RMC’s forecast on Tuesday, the rainfall will continue with Tamil Nadu likely to receive showers with thunderstorms at isolated places over the state for the next five days.

Delhi to receive light rainfall

Delhi is expected to receive light rain later today (June 22). On Tuesday, the national capital had received light showers in some parts. The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day. The minimum temperature dipped marginally on Wednesday morning and was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi, PTI reported.

IMD issues orange alert in two states

With the prediction of extreme rainfall, an orange alert for coastal areas of Maharashtra and Goa has been notified by the IMD till June 25 at least.

So far, several areas near Maharashtra, Goa and northern Karnataka coast have witnessed heavy to very heavy rains.

"Under the influence of offshore trough and strong westerly winds along the west coast in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/ lightning is very likely over Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during next five days," the IMD said in its bulletin.

The orange alert is applicable till June 25, the weather department added.

Jammu and Kashmir rainfall triggers flash floods

Heavy rainfall was recorded in several parts of Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, triggering flash floods and landslides that blocked the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway. As per PTI, hundreds of vehicles were stranded and schools were closed in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Heavy rain is expected in Kishtwar district which has led the district administration to issue an advisory warning of temporary disruption of air and surface traffic mainly on the national highway and hilly roads. "District police Kishtwar has established a help desk and people are advised to stay at home and not to venture out of their home unnecessarily," the admin said.

Karnataka rainfall

As per the IMD, heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds will hit Karnataka's two coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi on June 23 and 24.

(With agency inputs)