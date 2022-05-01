हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rainfall

Weather updates: Relief from heatwave for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh as IMD predicts rainfall in coming days

The IMD has forecast rain in several northern regions including Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Weather updates: Relief from heatwave for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh as IMD predicts rainfall in coming days
Representational image

New Delhi: Amid blistering heatwave in several parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (May 1) predicted relief in the temperature till May 5.  

The weather department forecast rain in several northern states including Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD said that temperature will remain normal from May 1-5 and rainfall and thunderstorm are expected in the aforementioned states. 

“From May 1-5, the temperature will be normal; no heatwave will be there, as per our predictions. Rainfall may occur in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and UP. We have also given a thunderstorm and dust storm warning for these areas. Monsoon prediction is from May 15,” ANI quoted Jenamani as saying. 

Relief from the searing heatwave was also witnessed in many areas of eastern India, north UP, Delhi, north Punjab and north Haryana today, the IMD official said. 

Weather forecast for other states:

Jharkhand

The IMD has predicted relief from heatwave in Jharkhand in the coming days. "Pre-monsoon activities are expected to continue till May 5, and bring down maximum temperature by three-four degrees Celsius over the next three days," MeT Department said. Some parts of Jharkhand saw light to moderate thundershowers on Saturday. 

Jammu and Kashmir

The weather department has predicted mainly clear to partly cloudy weather till May 2 in Jammu and Kashmir. 

"Cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain or snow mostly likely during May 3 to May 5," a spokesperson of the Meteorological department said on Saturday, as per PTI. 

(With agency inputs)

