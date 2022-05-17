हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

West Bengal: 15 people fall ill after chlorine gas leak; here's what happened

The Chlorine gas leak in West Bengal occurred after its container was accidentally broken by JCBs during a demolition exercise.

West Bengal: 15 people fall ill after chlorine gas leak; here&#039;s what happened
Pic Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Fifteen people in West Bengal fell ill on Monday (May 16) after a container of chlorine gas leaked during demolition of an old water tank reservoir in the Public Health Engineering dept of Murshidabad. 

As per an ANI report, the container of chlorine gas was broken by mistake by JCBs. 

ALSO READ: CM Mamata Banerjee on 2-day visit to Junglemahal amid Maoist resurgence threat

The affected persons were immediately rushed to Lalbagh Subdivision Hospital as they complained of suffocation. Two individuals who were seriously ill were shifted to Baharampur Medical College. 

 

The fire was doused with water from fire engines at the location as told to ANI by Jiten Pal, Incharge Lalbagh Fire station.

ALSO READ: 'Insulted' Bengali author returns award after Bangla Academy honours Mamata Banerjee

ANI reported, "15 persons fell ill after a container of chlorine gas leaked during the demolition of an old water tank reservoir in the Public Health Engineering dept of Murshidabad. JCBs at work broke it by mistake. People complained of suffocation, were rushed to Lalbagh Subdivision Hospital. Water used from fire engines to douse out gas at location. 2 seriously ill shifted to Baharampur Medical College."

