West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Aditi Munshi, two other bengali celebs join TMC

Kolkata: Three renowned Bengali celebrities joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday (March 4) ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Singer Aditi Munshi joined TMC at the party headquarters in Kolkata in the presence of the veteran leader and MP Sougata Roy. Aditi Munshi is also the wife of North 24 Parganas Trinamool Youth Congress president Debraj Chakraborty.

Earlier on Thursday, actor and film director Dheeraj Pandit and actor Subhadra Mukherjee also joined the TMC in kolkata. The list also included the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Usha Chowdhury, who changed camp and joined TMC.

Additionally, the ruling party in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on March 4 also demanded the removal of Sudeep Jain, the deputy election commissioner in-charge of the state. TMC accused the deputy election commissioner of being biased against it and breaking norms of the federal structure.

Party leader Derek O' Brien has filed a written request to the Election Commission demanding that Jain be removed as he has a "track record" of being biased, revealed TMC spokesperson Sougata Roy.

"During the last parliamentary poll Sudeep Jain had taken several steps which were not only against the norms of the Election Commission but also against those of the federal structure. We don't have any faith in him. We (TMC) apprehend that this time too he will take steps which will either directly or indirectly help the BJP," Roy said at a press conference here.

"We want him to be removed as in-charge of elections in West Bengal for the sake of free and fair poll. We have already written to the Election Commission where we have placed our demand," he added.

Meanwhile, the assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

