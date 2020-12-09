West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee synonymous with 'intolerance': BJP president J P Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being synonymous with "intolerance", and exuded confidence about forming the next government in the state with more than 200 seats.

READ | We won't let BJP make West Bengal a Gujarat, will not let you give rise to riots here: CM Banerjee

Nadda, who arrived in Kolkata on a two-day West Bengal visit, criticised the "dynastic politics" of the ruling TMC and other parties in the country. "Today, I want to recollect what Syama Prasad Mookherjee had said about discipline and tolerance...It is very pertinent in the present situation in Bengal. For West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...Thy name is intolerance," he said after inaugurating nine party offices across various districts of the state.

He added, "Mamtaji left no stone unturned to disturb our party. She put two of our senior leaders under house arrest. The West Bengal that was known for its great heart, there is violence today, is known for nepotism."

"Our 130 activists have given their lives, even today one of our workers was killed. This is the culmination of political intolerance, our workers will overthrow Mamata's government in the next election. Our workers were killed in front of the police station," he added.

Nadda accused the Trinamool Congress government of "minority appeasement". He asserted the saffron party will come to power in 2021 polls with more than 200 seats ousting the TMC "lock stock and barrel".

"When the entire country was watching the 'Bhoomi Pujan' (of Ram temple in Ayodhya), Mamata Banerjee imposed a lockdown in West Bengal on August 5 to prevent people from being part of the occasion at the local level.

"In sharp contrast, the lockdown was withdrawn for Bakr-Eid, on July 31. This shows that the state government's policies are driven by appeasement politics," he said.

Later in the day, Nadda will launch a door-to-door campaign in Kalighat locality, close to CM Banerjee's home, as part of the massive public outreach, the party has planned in the run-up to the state assembly election. He will visit residences on the Girish Mukherjee Road, considered Banerjee's backyard in Kalighat, during the 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan' as part of the BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (No More Injustice) campaign.

Live TV

Nadda will also chair a closed-door meeting of state BJP leaders which will also be attended by party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and vice president Mukul Roy.