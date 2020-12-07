We won't let BJP make West Bengal a Gujarat, will not let you give rise to riots here: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday trained her guns at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asserted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won't let the BJP make West Bengal a Gujarat.

Addressing a rally in the state she added that she will not let the BJP "give rise to riots here". "Remember we will not let BJP make Bengal a Gujarat. We will not let you give rise to riots here," she said.

A huge turnout was witnessed at CM Banerjee’s first election campaign at College Maidan in West Midnapore district of West Bengal. This is significant as she is holding the meeting at rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari’s turf.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, she said, "BJP is a big identity card. See how they are breaking parties and state governments. In 2021, we will come back to power. Those who killed Gandhiji, do not support them. Never do that. Do not do conspiracy and succumb under pressure. Continue holding the TMC flag."

She added, "If the BJP thinks they can blackmail us, they are wrong. Don’t play with fire. Do not try and play with TMC. Show me a party or a state govt that gives so many state govt schemes and exist peacefully with Ram-Rahim?"

Slamming the BJP, she said, "They say everyone is corrupt only they are pure. What happened to the Rafale scam and PM Cares Fund? A small thing that happens in a village, you are creating a ruckus? We have still taken action. They are asking for a 'hisab' on (Cyclone) Amphan compensation and how many masks we have distributed to combat COVID-19. Have you given a single penny that we will give you a 'hisab'?"

CM Banerjee added that "they say either stay in jail or stay at home. They are trying to scare us". She added that they "would rather stay in jail then we will fight for Azaadi from jail". "Either come to us or we will scare you with the agency. We will not do that, we are not gaddars," she also added.

Accusing the BJP of creating a rift she said, "They only believe in creating a rift between Hindu-Muslim and other communities. We will not let you create tension here. You only scare our police. You have power, money, influence, goondas. You might have everything. But you don’t have a TMC worker with you."

Stepping forward in support of the farmers, she said, "Farmer protests will take place in each of the blocks from tomorrow (Tuesday). Suddenly you have reminded you of West Bengal. Six years I fought for the deep-sea port at Tajpur. You didn’t allow it. Now we are doing this on our own."

"We have announced Rs 1000 stipend for purohit or pujaris. In the coming days, we will double it to Rs 2,000. Just as we will give a stipend to Imams," she added.

The CM said, "You must have seen what they did for migrant workers. BJP didn’t help with a single penny for migrant workers. We paid for 300 trains to bring back migrant workers and we have given them 100 days work too."

Speaking on bandhs she said, "Chhatradhar Mahato was arrested in 2008 as a Maoist he was originally TMC block president. Jangalmahal has not forgotten TMC. We support the farmers' movement. As a policy of the state govt, we do not support the bandhs. We support the issue of the bandh tomorrow but not bandh. Delhi has snatched potatoes and onions from us."

"They are trying to privatise railways. Now they are saying Coal India will be privatised. Train, plane, SAIL, farmers, banks they are selling everything," she stated.