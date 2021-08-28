West Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till September 15, check details

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Saturday (August 28, 2021) extended COVID-19 restrictions till September 15. The state government said that the night curfew will also be imposed between 11 PM and 5 AM.

The restrictions, first imposed in May due to the second wave of coronavirus, have been extended at regular intervals and were about to expire on August 31.

Earlier on August 26, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the state is 'prepared to tackle the possible third wave' of the COVID-19 and that the priority for vaccination was being accorded to parents of children who are 12 years of age and below.

