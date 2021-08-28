हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal lockdown

West Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till September 15, check details

The state government said that the night curfew will also be imposed between 11 PM and 5 AM.

West Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till September 15, check details
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Saturday (August 28, 2021) extended COVID-19 restrictions till September 15. The state government said that the night curfew will also be imposed between 11 PM and 5 AM.

The restrictions, first imposed in May due to the second wave of coronavirus, have been extended at regular intervals and were about to expire on August 31.

West Bengal extends COVID-19 lockdown

Earlier on August 26, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the state is 'prepared to tackle the possible third wave' of the COVID-19 and that the priority for vaccination was being accorded to parents of children who are 12 years of age and below.

(This is a breaking news, please refresh to get more updates)

